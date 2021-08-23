StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $456,266.68 and $12.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,690,020,582 coins and its circulating supply is 17,276,826,228 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

