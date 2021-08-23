Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK opened at $265.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

