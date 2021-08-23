Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,752 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Domino’s Pizza worth $80,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $509.52 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.82.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

