Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Roblox worth $74,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $82.77 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

