Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,884 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $69,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,194,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 253,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10,580.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 202,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,598 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $80.20 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

