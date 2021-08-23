Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 141,856 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.58% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $80,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 137,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.79. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

