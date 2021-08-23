Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 33,795 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,795 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Nasdaq worth $70,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 214.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 27.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $188.67 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $192.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $836,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

