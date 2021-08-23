Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 641,456 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of KeyCorp worth $76,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,781,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,588,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,333 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.91 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

