Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $76,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $282.51 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $283.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

