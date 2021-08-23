Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $76,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $276,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $282.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $283.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.91.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

