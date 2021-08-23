Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,626 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $83,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

