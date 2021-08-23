Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,046 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of RingCentral worth $81,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after buying an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after buying an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after buying an additional 44,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,231 shares of company stock worth $9,656,158. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG opened at $250.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.15. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of -169.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.