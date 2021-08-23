Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Generac worth $73,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.19.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $400.32 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.81.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

