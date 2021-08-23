Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,869 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ONEOK worth $73,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

