Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,363 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Newell Brands worth $75,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

