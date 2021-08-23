Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of United Rentals worth $77,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $330.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

