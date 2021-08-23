Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Wayfair worth $70,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after acquiring an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.80.

Wayfair stock opened at $290.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

