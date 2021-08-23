Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $69.18 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,796,730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Halliburton worth $69,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $903,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Halliburton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,176,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 268,687 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

