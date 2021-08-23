Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $69.18 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,796,730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Halliburton worth $69,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 126,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,398 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

NYSE HAL opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

