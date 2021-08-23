Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $70.29 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of DTE Energy worth $70,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $121.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

