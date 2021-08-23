Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $71.55 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.47% of Agree Realty worth $71,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $42,735,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $74.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

