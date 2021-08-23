Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $72.31 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Incyte worth $72,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Incyte by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

