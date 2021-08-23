Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.22 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,654 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Apartment Income REIT worth $74,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,654,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

