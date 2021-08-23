Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.53 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.30% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $74,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $30.52 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.