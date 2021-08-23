Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.53 Million Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 325.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $74,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $931,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,688 shares of company stock worth $4,217,410 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

ADPT opened at $30.52 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

