Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $75.47 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,088 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of CDW worth $75,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CDW by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CDW by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $195.77 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $199.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

