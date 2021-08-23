Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $75.47 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,088 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of CDW worth $75,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW opened at $195.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $199.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

