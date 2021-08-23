Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $75.90 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of The Clorox worth $75,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in The Clorox by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 31.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.1% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $170.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.