Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $76.32 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.20% of LHC Group worth $76,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $177.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.07.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

