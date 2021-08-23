Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $76.96 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of KeyCorp worth $76,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KEY stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

