Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $77.03 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of VeriSign worth $77,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 9.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in VeriSign by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.38.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

