Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.38 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.29% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $78,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 204,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 208,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 326,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

