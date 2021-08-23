Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $79.20 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Ameren worth $79,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Ameren by 297.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 115,986 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ameren by 49.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

