Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.52 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Equifax worth $87,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $554,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $258.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

