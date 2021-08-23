Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of Hasbro worth $79,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,804 shares of company stock worth $26,034,002. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

