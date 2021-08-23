Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Nasdaq worth $70,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $836,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $188.67 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.