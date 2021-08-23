Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Northern Trust worth $78,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $114.60 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

