Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,592 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Citizens Financial Group worth $69,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

