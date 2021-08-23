Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,686 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Hess worth $74,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,273,000 after acquiring an additional 204,647 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $64.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.11 and a beta of 2.22. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

