Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 595,083 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,851,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of News worth $73,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 224,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in News by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 143,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

NWSA stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

