Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of UDR worth $74,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.28. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

