Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,063 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $81,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

IPG opened at $36.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.