Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,568 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Tyler Technologies worth $70,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

TYL stock opened at $472.68 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

