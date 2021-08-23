Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,778 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $69,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

