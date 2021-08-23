Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,778 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $69,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.