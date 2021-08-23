Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 21,608 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,608 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of W.W. Grainger worth $79,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $430.99 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

