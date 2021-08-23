Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,704 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Vulcan Materials worth $69,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $183.39 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.