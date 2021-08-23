Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,035 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of VeriSign worth $77,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.38. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.