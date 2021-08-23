Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 283,503 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Weyerhaeuser worth $74,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $34.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

