Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 299,199 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,199 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Sun Life Financial worth $86,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.